BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 210,476 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 466.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 1,904,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,020. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

