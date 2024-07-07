BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,346.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,412.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,298.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

