BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $103,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,764,000 after acquiring an additional 96,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,681 shares of company stock worth $468,227. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.80. 468,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,405. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $225.11. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.