BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Welltower worth $95,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $106.48. 1,626,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

