BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $87,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,274.55. 140,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,307.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,195.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.