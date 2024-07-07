BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.27% of Mosaic worth $28,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

