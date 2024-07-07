BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after acquiring an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. 1,044,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $144.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.



