BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 104,131 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. 534,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

