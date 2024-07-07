BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 14,527 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

LH stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.58. 308,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

