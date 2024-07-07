BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 149,057 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Czech National Bank raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HST shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

