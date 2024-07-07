BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 150,984 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,984 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $38,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $114.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

