BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 152,736 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $35,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 1,357,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,514. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

