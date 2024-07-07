BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 164,989 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 578.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Fairfield University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield University now owns 163,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,879,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $510.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

