BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 25,164 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $42,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $154.36. The stock had a trading volume of 484,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,123. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

