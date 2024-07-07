BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 252,731 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,731 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Fortinet worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,249. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

