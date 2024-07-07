BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 40,089 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,415,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.59. 361,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

