BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 630,515 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 443.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $83,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

