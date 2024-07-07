BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 639,851 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Mplx worth $75,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 828,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,980. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

