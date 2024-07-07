BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 747,852 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.26% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $32,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,740,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,713. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

