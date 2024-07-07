BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $107,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $12,675,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

