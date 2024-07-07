BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

