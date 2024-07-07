BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ventas were worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 1,598,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

