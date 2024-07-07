BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,549 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $29,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

