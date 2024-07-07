BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Wipro worth $35,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 518,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT remained flat at $6.38 during trading hours on Friday. 1,706,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

