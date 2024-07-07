BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $28,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,011. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

