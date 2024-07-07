BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $40,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.37. The stock had a trading volume of 303,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,762. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

