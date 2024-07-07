BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.74% of Teradyne worth $127,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

