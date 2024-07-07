BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.42. 1,426,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.