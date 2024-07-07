BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $36.51 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $36,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.