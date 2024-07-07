BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1,119.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477,333 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $37,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,131. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

