BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $40.64 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $40,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $45,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.04. 2,567,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

