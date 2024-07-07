BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $75.50 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.77% of Qiagen worth $75,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

