BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $78.14 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $78,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,681. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

