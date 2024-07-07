BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $99.96 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 1.48% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $99,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,259 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

