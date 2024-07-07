BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 5.10% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $78,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 119,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,502,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 821,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

