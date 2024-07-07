BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.