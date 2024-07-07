BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Edison International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. 2,022,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

