BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.59% of H&R Block worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 152.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. 1,408,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,215. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

