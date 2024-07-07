BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $41,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQV traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.10. 1,108,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

