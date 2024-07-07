BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,272,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

