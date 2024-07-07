BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,203 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.31% of Evergy worth $38,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 3,045,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,752. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

