BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 212,739 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $77,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.08.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. 666,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.86. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

