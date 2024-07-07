BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 237,817 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 237,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.19% of Textron worth $33,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $220,000. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 1,379,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,203. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

