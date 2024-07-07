BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 288,160 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.18. 2,913,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,371. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

