BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 520,253 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 851.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,253 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,010.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 127,938 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

