BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 580,694 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 673.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Financial worth $35,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,347,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,731,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,085. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.