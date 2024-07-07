BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 645,353 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $29,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 894,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 208,776 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 6,547,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

