BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 91,891 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,681,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 0.8 %

LDOS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. 411,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

