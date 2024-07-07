BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 97,666 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $32,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 843,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,221,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 825,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.