BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $203,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $521,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 58.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

NYSE FICO traded up $21.49 on Friday, reaching $1,551.55. 108,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,361.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $776.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

